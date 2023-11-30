Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

BATS PAVE opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

