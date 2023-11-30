Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,395,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,980,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.99% of Blackstone worth $3,290,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $111.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

