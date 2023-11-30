BlackRock Inc. Sells 693,642 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,663,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 693,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hess worth $3,217,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 4.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $145.74. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

View Our Latest Report on HES

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.