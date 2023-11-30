BlackRock Inc. Has $3.42 Billion Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,415,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.32% of Cheniere Energy worth $3,415,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $181.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $181.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

