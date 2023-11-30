Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $37.14 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $37,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $206.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.02.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

