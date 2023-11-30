Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $36.49 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $36,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

