Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $35,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,829 shares of company stock valued at $914,671 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

ROP opened at $525.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $531.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

