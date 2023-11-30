Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $34.81 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Xylem worth $34,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

