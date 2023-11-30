Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,733,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.