Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,501 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,501 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CME opened at $214.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

