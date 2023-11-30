Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,540 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,445 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Adobe stock opened at $620.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $556.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.85. The firm has a market cap of $282.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

