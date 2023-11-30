iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $30,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
