Natixis Increases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1,207.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Seagen were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $213.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average of $203.03. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,258. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.