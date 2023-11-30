Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,378 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 42,378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

