Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

