Natixis Buys New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Natixis bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,992 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,602. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $216.22 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.77.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

