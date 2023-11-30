Natixis Purchases Shares of 583,261 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 583,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,000. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 726,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

