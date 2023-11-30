Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 44.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $32,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after acquiring an additional 768,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $24,940,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,163.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Trading Down 3.0 %

NVST stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.