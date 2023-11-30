NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp updated its Q3 guidance to $1.64-1.74 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

