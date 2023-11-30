Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

Apollo Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

AMEH opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Apollo Medical last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.20. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.80 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

