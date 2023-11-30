James R. Tobin Sells 10,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.63. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 595.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

