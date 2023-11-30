James R. Tobin Sells 10,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.63. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 595.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

