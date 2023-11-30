GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Update

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 925.6% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
GulfSlope Energy Stock Up 13.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPE opened at $0.00 on Thursday. GulfSlope Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
GulfSlope Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GulfSlope Energy
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.