First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 906.1% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

