BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,600 shares, a growth of 880.4% from the October 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

BAESF stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

