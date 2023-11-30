EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 855.3% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $97.33 on Thursday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $82.24 and a twelve month high of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

Featured Stories

