Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Imerys Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IMYSF opened at C$26.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.55. Imerys has a 12 month low of C$26.11 and a 12 month high of C$26.11.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates through Performance Minerals and High Temperature Materials and Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating; and adhesives and sealants.

