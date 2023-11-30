Short Interest in ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Expands By 800.0%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

ISS A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

ISS A/S Company Profile

OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

