Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.09.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.