Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

