Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Update

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:BFAC opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Battery Future Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.
