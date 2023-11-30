Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Rises By 726.7%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 726.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

APGOF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Apollo Silver has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

