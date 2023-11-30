Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Rises By 726.7%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 726.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
APGOF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Apollo Silver has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
