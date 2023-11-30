John C. Frey Buys 117,946 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) EVP John C. Frey acquired 117,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,998.38. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 671,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,523.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

KYN opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.