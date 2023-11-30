John C. Frey Buys 117,946 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) EVP John C. Frey acquired 117,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,998.38. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 671,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,523.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
KYN opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
