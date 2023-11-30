Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Flowers Foods by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 402,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55,185 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,039,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.46. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.75%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

