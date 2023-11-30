W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1,388.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.8 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.56 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

