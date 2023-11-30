Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in RH by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $270.63 on Thursday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.95.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

