Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $164,416,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Illumina Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $101.57 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

