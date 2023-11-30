Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $78,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14,312.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,568,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,727,000 after buying an additional 1,557,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognex by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,564,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

