Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 152,243 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 152,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of California Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in California Resources by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

California Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

CRC opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 18.14%.

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.