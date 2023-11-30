Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Snap Trading Up 1.2 %

SNAP opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $424,627.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,604,985 shares of company stock worth $15,175,527. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.