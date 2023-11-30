Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Insider Activity

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $373,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153 in the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

