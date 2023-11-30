Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,699,552 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,699,552 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

