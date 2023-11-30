Prom Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $81.93 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00011903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,726.41 or 1.00031072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000805 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.49891387 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,881,724.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.