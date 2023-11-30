Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 97.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

