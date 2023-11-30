DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86.69 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. DEI has a market cap of $86.69 million and approximately $180.71 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00183971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010554 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

