AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Director Luis Dussan Sells 87,054 Shares

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 87,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $13,058.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,441,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,280.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luis Dussan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Luis Dussan sold 49,852 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $7,976.32.

On Friday, November 24th, Luis Dussan sold 61,222 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $9,795.52.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Luis Dussan sold 60,439 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $9,065.85.

On Monday, November 20th, Luis Dussan sold 185,406 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $31,519.02.

On Friday, November 17th, Luis Dussan sold 64,594 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $10,335.04.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Luis Dussan sold 21,450 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $3,861.00.

AEye Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AEye stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. AEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

About AEye

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AEye by 52.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AEye in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AEye by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

