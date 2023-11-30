LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK.TO) Director Michael Stuart Held Purchases 23,500 Shares of Stock

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK.TO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Stuart Held purchased 23,500 shares of LifeSpeak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.45 per share, with a total value of 10,575.00.
Michael Stuart Held also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Michael Stuart Held acquired 2,000 shares of LifeSpeak stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.45 per share, for a total transaction of 900.00.
- On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Stuart Held bought 2,000 shares of LifeSpeak stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.41 per share, with a total value of 820.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Stuart Held purchased 10,000 shares of LifeSpeak stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.37 per share, for a total transaction of 3,650.00.
