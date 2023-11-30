Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,700.00.

CVE HME opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$129.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.47.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

