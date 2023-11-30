Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,700.00.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance
CVE HME opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$129.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.47.
About Hemisphere Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hemisphere Energy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.