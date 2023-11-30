MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director John Joseph Johnston Sells 5,000 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $22,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $553,475.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.87 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MXCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

