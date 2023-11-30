Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi Buys 200,000 Shares

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 50,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

Sonendo stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Sonendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonendo from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $1.00 to $0.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sonendo from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

