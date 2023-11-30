Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov Sells 6,940 Shares

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $11,936.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,761 shares in the company, valued at $549,988.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 24th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 1,260 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $2,192.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,794 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $14,029.20.

On Monday, November 13th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,591 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $4,534.25.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.79. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 125.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLTR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kaltura by 322.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,666 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter worth $2,183,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

