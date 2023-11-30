American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Barbara Kurshan Sells 4,605 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $32,096.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Public Education Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 979,277 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 422,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 411,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410,037 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 353,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 274,527 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Public Education

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.