American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Barbara Kurshan Sells 4,605 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $32,096.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
American Public Education Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.
